Fatal crash on Indy's west side under investigation; police seek driver

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died following a crash on Indianapolis' west side Thursday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a personal injury crash at approximately 8:12 a.m. in the 400 block of N. Lynhurst Drive.

Upon arrival, officers located a crash scene involving two vehicles. Police said the driver of a pickup truck was pronounced deceased.

The other vehicle, a Mustang, was occupied by a male driver. Police believe the Mustang was involved in street racing activity with another vehicle and was driving southbound on Lynhurst when it struck the pickup truck at the intersection. After the crash, the driver allegedly fled the scene.

Police are asking to speak with the driver of the Mustang to continue the investigation.