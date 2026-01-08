Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fatal crash shuts down I-70 ramp on southwest side

Sam Jones Expressway ramp to eastbound I-70 remains closed after Thursday morning incident
INDIANAPOLIS — A deadly crash closed the ramp from Sam Jones Expressway to eastbound I-70 on the southwest side early Thursday morning.

The fatal incident occurred around 4:45 a.m., according to an Indiana Department of Transportation alert citing Indiana State Police.

According to the alert, there was one fatality, though authorities have not released additional details about the victim or the circumstances.

State police have not provided further information about the crash.

This is a developing story.

