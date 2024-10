INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after crashing into a tree on the east side of Indianapolis Friday.

According to IMPD, the crash occurred at the intersection of E. Washington Street and S. Gladstone Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a vehicle crashed into a tree. The adult male victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police believe speed contributed to the crash.

