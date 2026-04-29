Fatal head-on crash on SR 135 leaves one dead, three injured

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead and three others were injured in a head-on crash on State Road 135 South on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred at 1:55 p.m. near County Road 1400, which is near Trafalgar.

According to a police report, a white Ford F-250 was traveling northbound when it swerved left of center to avoid slowed traffic, police said. The vehicle struck a southbound white Ford F-550 head-on.

The driver of the F-250 died in the crash, according to police. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The passenger in the F-250 was transported to the hospital with incapacitating injuries.

Police said the driver of the Ford F-550 had to be extricated from the vehicle after being pinned behind the steering wheel. They were airlifted to the hospital.

The passenger of that vehicle was also transported to the hospital for injuries.

A small jar of suspected marijuana cigarettes was located in the pocket of the deceased driver of the F-250, police said.

Witnesses told police that the driver was driving at a high rate of speed before swerving.

The deceased driver was identified by police as Cary D Carlile.