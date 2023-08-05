Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Fatal hit-and-run leaves one dead on Indy's near north side

IMPD Generic 4.JPG
WRTV
IMPD Generic 4.JPG
Posted at 8:52 AM, Aug 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-05 08:52:29-04

INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on the north side of Indianapolis.

According to Indianapolis metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person struck at W. 33rd St. and N. Illinois St. early Saturday morning.

Officers found an adult male with trauma who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe that the victim was riding a scooter when they were struck in a hit and run incident.

No additional information was provided by police however an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE