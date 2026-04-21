Fatal motorcycle crash closes Allisonville Road in Fishers

FISHERS — A section of Allisonville Road in Fishers has been closed due to a fatal motorcycle crash, Fishers Police Department said Monday night.

The crash was reported at 7:50 p.m. Monday at Allisonville Road and Harrison Parkway, said Hamilton County online dispatch records. That’s at the entrance to the Harrison Park housing subdivision, just north of the entrance to the Conner Prairie living-history museum.

In addition to Fishers police and fire departments, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the Noblesville Police Department were sent to the crash scene.

Traffic was being diverted off Allisonville Road at 131st and 141st streets.

No other details were immediately available from authorities. Maj. Ryan Jones with the Fishers Police Department told News 8 at 9:42 p.m. Monday by email, “We really have no other information at this time.”

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