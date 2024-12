SHELBY COUNTY — One person died in a car crash in Shelby County on Tuesday.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at 2:30 p.m. in the area of CR900 N and CR975 W.

Police say the vehicle left the roadway, overcorrected, came back across the road, and struck a tree.

The Shelby County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name once their family is notified.

The crash is still under investigation.

WATCH | WRTV's latest headlines