Father and daughter struck in hit and run accident in Seymour, father dies

SEYMOUR, In. — According to the Seymour Police Department, a father and his daughter were struck in a hit and run accident on Friday night, leaving the father dead.

At approximately 10:46 p.m., officers responded to reports of an unconscious person laying in the roadway in the 600 block of S. Vine St.

Police say when they arrived, they found a male with no sign of life. Officials then began life saving measures.

Shortly after, officers received a 911 call of a person that said they had been hit by a vehicle.

Police determined that a father and daughter were crossing the street when they were both hit by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle did not stop after hitting them.

Police say the suspect was possibly driving a dark colored passenger car.

The father and daughter were transported to the hospital where the father was pronounced dead.

The daughter was treated for injuries to her face, hand and leg.

Police are not releasing the names of the victims due to the incident being an active investigation.

If anyone has information regarding the investigation, they are asked to contact the Seymour Police Department at 812-522-1234.