Father dies after car enters retention pond, police save two children

INDIANAPOLIS —Indianapolis and Lawrence police officers saved two young children from a retention pond after their father drove their car into the water overnight.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the incident occurred at 4000 Pendleton Way, with emergency crews dispatched at 12:03 a.m. The vehicle was found fully submerged about 10 feet down and 15 feet from shore.

Four IMPD officers entered the frigid water without hesitation and pulled out the occupants, a 37-year-old man and two children, ages 8 and 9.

Indianapolis Fire Department

The adult male and the 8-year-old girl were in cardiac arrest when rescued. Officers immediately began CPR on both victims.

The father was transported to Eskenazi Hospital with CPR in progress but died after arrival.

Both children were transported to Riley Hospital for Children and are listed in stable condition.

Four IMPD officers required medical evaluation after the rescue, one was fully submerged during the rescue attempt and three others entered water up to waist level.

City of Lawrence officers assisted in the rescue with rope bags and CPR.

All officers are in good condition.

It remains unclear why the car entered the pond. The incident is under investigation by IMPD.