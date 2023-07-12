Father of fallen trooper Aaron Smith offers condolences to family of Deputy Durm

INDIANAPOLIS — Three Indiana law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty in less than two weeks.

Among those are Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith and, most recently, Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm.

Just days after laying their loved one to rest, the family of Smith are offering their message of family and faith to the family of Durm.

Garry Smith, a former Marion County Sheriff’s Office employee and father of Aaron Smith says faith is carrying his family through right now.

“Our faith is what has carried us through this whole situation,” Garry Smith said. “So if I had anything to say to the Durm family it’s to reach out to the Lord. Ask for prayer because that's the only thing that has help us sustain our lives.”

Fallen Trooper Aaron Smith was laid to rest on Friday. He says the community support has been overwhelming.

"My neighbors, I would call them and say this is what is going on. You might see strange things around our house. They were immediately taken by the situation, and they never met my son. They were also gracious and saying if there's anything we can do just let us know we will help out."

In Southport, the community continues to remember Lt. Aaron Allan, who died six years ago on July 27.

Southport Police Chief Thomas Vaughn is a former Marion County Sheriff's Deputy says the “senseless” incidents with Aaron Smith and John Durm are reminders to officers that things happen quickly.

"It’s all senseless. He (Durm) was transporting someone to get him help. It shows us as police officers and the community that things can switch in a second,” Vaughn said.

Within Southport PD, Lt. Allan’s presence remains.

“We love Aaron. We talk a lot about Aaron to this day,” Vaughn said. “You can see around the building.”

Aaron Smith’s father asked that we not talk about his son, his death, the suspect or anything that could impact the pending criminal case in Hendricks County, at this time.

In Southport, they will soon be honoring Allan’s memory will a blood drive to help others.