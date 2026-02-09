Father of Hailey Buzbee urges stronger online child protection laws

INDIANAPOLIS — Beau Buzbee, the father of Hailey Buzbee, delivered an emotional plea to Indiana lawmakers Monday, urging them to pass legislation protecting children from online dangers.

"We are in the midst of the greatest crisis of our time. We are losing the fight to protect our children," Buzbee said.

Buzbee testified in support of an amendment to Senate Bill 199 that would require children aged 15 and under to obtain parental permission before creating social media accounts. The proposal would also prohibit addictive algorithms for accounts registered to minors and allow the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division to prosecute social media companies that violate the guidelines.

"This is a different world, and I think we are all trying to find the right balance in it," said House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers. "Parental control. You know, making sure that we have solutions that make sense and are enforceable, and that's what we are looking at on this."

Lawmakers are also considering an amendment to House Bill 1303 that would give law enforcement more discretion when issuing Amber Alerts. The proposal would add a category based on risk level surrounding the disappearance of a minor.

"This is part of a much larger effort that we will engage in over the next year to make sure that our endangerment and child welfare laws are updated to reflect the impact of social media and online sites," said State Rep. Chris Jeter, R-Fishers.

Hailey Buzbee was reported missing in January after connecting with a man online. Her body was later found in Ohio, and police are continuing to investigate her death as a homicide. Her family hopes the proposed legislation will protect other children from similar dangers.

"Today, you have an extraordinary opportunity to lead. Not just for Indiana, but for the entire nation," Buzbee said.

Neither amendment has been passed. The legislation that would change Amber Alert guidelines will be discussed in committee on Tuesday. Lawmakers said they will study the Pink Alert this summer and will likely create legislation for next year.

