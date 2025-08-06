Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center to temporarily close

INDIANAPOLIS — The Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center will be temporarily closing its doors while launching an intensive audit, a spokesperson confirmed to WRTV on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said the board made a leadership change in June, and initially made significant staffing cuts and curbed services on July 21 due to financial challenges. Further reviews of finances have forced the board to close the childcare services, effective on August 15.

The Center, located at 2990 West 71st Street, cited that the financial challenges stem primarily from overstaffing and overextending financially to help the more than 300 families and neighbors who use the Center's services.

The spokesperson said these decisions were made with the intention to help the Center financially reestablish itself to resume operations responsibly to serve families long term.

At this time, the Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center is focused on supporting the families affected by the temporary closure. The spokesperson said that the Center is working with local childcare programs in the neighborhood as well as the surrounding area, United Way of Greater Indianapolis and other community partners to connect families with alternative services.

The Center stresses that this closure is temporary, but does not have a date to reopen at this time.

"We anticipate having a transition leadership team in place by next week to help implement a path forward," the spokesperson said in an email to WRTV. "Our goal is to reopen on a solid financial footing, with new leadership and good management practices in place."