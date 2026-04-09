FBI joins Indiana State Police in search of missing Owen County teen

OWEN COUNTY — The FBI is joining Indiana State Police and the Owen County Sheriff's Office in the search of a missing teen who has been missing for over a week.

17-year-old Lexie M. Mitchell is described as a white female with long red, auburn hair and blue-green eyes. She was last seen at her home in Cunot on March 31 around 12 p.m.

Police said she was wearing blue jeans, a white windbreaker-style jacket, and white boots at that time.

No additional information has been released by authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Indiana State Police Putnamville post at 765-653-4114. Tips may be provided anonymously.