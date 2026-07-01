FBI joins search for missing Putnam County teen last seen in May

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — The FBI Indianapolis field office is assisting the Putnam County Sheriff's Department in the search for a missing 16-year-old boy.

“FBI Indianapolis is assisting the Putnam County Sheriff's Dept. with digital forensics, witness interviews, and coordinating with other field offices on potential leads and interviews.” FBI | Indianapolis Division

Peyton Fulk was last seen leaving his girlfriend's home northeast of Cloverdale on the morning of May 29.

He was wearing blue jeans, cowboy boots and a blue sweatshirt. He may also be wearing a silver cross necklace.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children indicates Fulk may be from Greencastle.

Anyone with information on Peyton's whereabouts is asked to call the Putnam County Sheriff's Department at 765-653-3211.

Cloverdale is around 40 miles southwest of Indianapolis, and just 15 minutes north of Greencastle.