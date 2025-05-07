Federal funding cuts to Americorps impacting Indianapolis non-profits

INDIANAPOLIS — A major funding cut is impacting community service initiatives across the country, with a direct impact here in Indiana. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has slashed $400 million in AmeriCorps grants, a move that has left local non-profits scrambling to maintain their services.

Non-profit organizations throughout Indianapolis operate with small budgets and minimal staffing, many of which rely heavily on AmeriCorps volunteers for support. The recent funding cuts have left many organizations to figure out how to not disrupt the services they provide.

"It didn't make a lot of sense. It didn't seem rational. And you sort of honestly feel like you're being punished for your virtues a little bit," said Antjuan Finch, an AmeriCorps service member.

Finch is among thousands of AmeriCorps volunteers nationwide who learned last week that they will no longer be able to serve their communities through the program. He was part of the Public Allies program with the Indianapolis Neighborhood Resource Center (INRC).

"We knew that there had been some engagement with DOGE at AmeriCorps, but we had been told previously that the Public Allies program would be safe, so this came really out of nowhere for us," said Akilah Webster, the executive director of INRC.

INRC has lost over $500,000 in grant funding due to these cuts. Leaders at the organization assert that this funding loss will negatively impact other non-profits, including food banks and social service providers with which they collaborate.

"We had partner organizations who were building out position descriptions who were ready to take on members in the fall, and they have to now re-evaluate how they build their capacity without the funds that it takes to hire a full-time staff member," said Sharon Logan, the program director of Public Allies.

INRC is not alone in feeling the effects of the cuts. The Center for Interfaith Cooperation has lost nine AmeriCorps service members, who provided essential services such as childhood education programs and support for food insecurity.

"Our relationships with those congregations that were relying so heavily on our AmeriCorps service members to show up and make the food pantry happen and help kids read and learn are now not there anymore," said Rev. Erin Hougland, the executive director of the Center for Interfaith Cooperation.

The organization hopes to fill the gap left by the service members with volunteers, but the challenge remains significant.

Non-profit organizations affected by the funding cuts report that they were not given any reasons from DOGE as to why their grants were reduced. They also indicated that they received no warning and had to abruptly withdraw their service members from their roles.