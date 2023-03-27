Fedex to move maintenance facility from LAX to Indianapolis in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS- FedEx plans to discontinue their airport maintenance facility in Los Angeles and move operations to Indianapolis in 2024, according to a statement released to WRTV.

In their statement, FedEx says that they currently operate from a leased facility at Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) that is expected to expire in June 2024.

"Upon expiration of this lease agreement, FedEx Express plans to discontinue use of the facility at 7401 World Way West and will move the heavy maintenance capability to our Indianapolis hub," said FedEx.

Their statement suggests that this change is in place to lower costs:

FedEx regularly evaluates its networks and makes adjustments to enhance service, improve operational efficiencies, and lower the cost to serve. FedEx Express, the company’s air operation and world’s largest all-cargo airline, operates numerous aircraft maintenance facilities throughout its global network to ensure the safe operations of all aircraft fleet FedEx

According to FedEx, this change will only affect the maintenance hangar facility, and they will continue to operate in Los Angeles.

They assure customers that the transition will be seamless and they can "expect the same reliable service they receive today."

