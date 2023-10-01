FEMA and FCC nationwide alert test scheduled for Oct. 4

INDIANAPOLIS — FEMA and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts on Oct. 4.

The national test will consist of two portions, testing WEA and EAS capabilities. Both tests are scheduled to begin at approximately 2:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The tests will be sent to all radios, televisions, and cell phones.

The following can be expected from the nationwide WEA test:



Beginning at approximately 2:20 p.m. ET, cell towers will broadcast the test for approximately 30 minutes. During this time, WEA-compatible wireless phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower, and whose wireless provider participates in WEA, should be capable of receiving the test message.



For consumers, the message that appears on their phones will read: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”



Phones with the main menu set to Spanish will display: “ESTA ES UNA PRUEBA del Sistema Nacional de Alerta de Emergencia. No se necesita acción.”



According to FEMA.gov, the purpose of the test is to ensure that the systems are effective means of warning the public of emergencies, especially at the national level.

If the test is postponed for any reason, the backup testing date will be Oct. 11.