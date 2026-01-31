FEMA awards Indiana $4 million to aid recovery efforts from Spring 2025 storms

INDIANA — Severe storms, tornadoes and flooding devastated the Hoosier State last Spring. FEMA announced on Thursday that it approved $4 million in federal grant funding to support recovery efforts.

According to FEMA, the funding will cover road repair, critical infrastructure restoration and other emergency actions taken to protect life and property following the storm.

“Hoosiers were severely impacted by these devastating storms,” said Governor Mike Braun in the press release. “I am grateful to President Trump and Secretary Noem for approving this support and prioritizing helping Hoosiers move forward stronger and more resilient. This funding will make a major difference by reimbursing communities for all the work they’ve done to repair roads, restore power services, and rebuild critical infrastructure since the storms hit last spring.”

Below is a breakdown of some of the FEMA grants provided to the state and communities:

▪ $435K for debris removal from roads and public properties across Bartholomew, Clark, Morgan and Warrick counties.

▪ $444K for critical roadway repairs in Decatur, Warrick and Vanderburgh counties.

▪ $133K for repairs to Owen Valley High School facilities damaged by the disaster.

▪ $463K to restore essential power services to communities served by South Central Indiana Rural Electric Membership Corporation.

▪ $384K to the city of Anderson to repair destroyed power poles and lines and restore the power distribution system.

