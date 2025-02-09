Female passenger killed in crash on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A female passenger was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the east side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just before 2 a.m., officers responded to reports of a personal injury accident in the 8800 block of E. 10th Street. Upon arrival, officers found two occupants inside the vehicle involved in the crash.

The female passenger was transported in critical condition but, despite the efforts of medical staff, was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital. The male driver was also taken to an area hospital, where he was reported to be awake and breathing.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on E. 10th Street when it veered off the roadway and struck a culvert. At this time, no other vehicles are believed to have been involved in the incident.

IMPD's certified investigators have responded to the scene to continue the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.