Festival of Faiths brings different religious groups together to promote unity, build relationships

INDIANAPOLIS — The Festival of Faiths brought members of nearly a dozen different faiths together to build relationships and promote unity.

For the past 11 years, the Center for Interfaith Cooperation has hosted the festival that brings together nine different religious groups – Jews, Christians, Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Pagans and those who practice Baháʼí Faith.

Executive Director Charlie Wiles says the organization’s mission is to educate Hoosiers and unite those who come from different religious backgrounds.

“When people get to know each other and begin to appreciate our differences – when we see the beauty, dance, music and heartfelt desire to live their faith in a public space – a lot of ignorance and misrepresentation will be expelled,” Wiles said.

Ahmed Alamine, Director of the Indianapolis Muslim Community Association, says it’s important for those who are from different backgrounds and walks of life to come together to celebrate those differences.

“This doesn’t happen in a classroom. It doesn’t happen in a meeting room. We tend to hear about other people’s faith by watching T.V. or reading, but this is our way to learn about it from them,” Alamine said. “This is a beautiful way to show the world that we can be different but co-exist.”

Indianapolis’ Festival of Faiths is the largest one-day celebration of diverse religious landscape in the Hoosier state.

“I say when people of good faith and good will come together, good things happen,” Wiles said.