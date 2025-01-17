Festival of Ice returns to Carmel this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS— Celebrate winter at the 2025 Festival of Ice in Carmel. The 2025 Festival of Ice is coming to the Carmel Arts & Design District from January 17-19 for an exciting weekend of artistic displays and family-fun activities.

This annual event brings together top ice carvers from around the country for an ice sculpting celebration.

Ice carving demonstrations will take place at multiple locations along Main Street on Friday, January 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. You can stroll along the street, watch as the artists work their magic, and even chat with them about their techniques.

"I know the carvers that are coming out are so excited and have been talking about it for months at this point," said Kenna Dishmond, City of Carmel. "We have a lot of carvers coming from all over the country some from Florida, Georgia and the midwest.

On Saturday, January 18, head to Carter Green for an entire day of festivities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It includes the Carmel Fire Department Chili Cook-Off from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and you can vote for your favorite sculpture. You will also be able to ice skate at Carter Green.

The festival wraps up on Sunday, January 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a Speed Carving competition and the People's Choice winners will be announced.

The event is free and open to the public.