Fever fans help "Pack the Plaza" with diapers to support Indiana families in need

INDIANAPOLIS — Basketball wasn’t the only focus for fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday.

Supporters gathered outside the arena for a powerful cause: packing the plaza with diapers for families in need.

The diaper drive, organized in partnership with Kroger and the Indiana Diaper Bank helped collect more than 1,500 diapers.

The initiative targeted diaper insecurity.

wrtv Pack the plaza diaper drive

"One in two families in Indiana struggle with diaper need," said Ashley Burns, CEO of the Indiana Diaper Bank. "If you think about food insecurity being one in seven or one in nine, diaper need is even more common and it’s expensive. "

Burns said the collected diapers will be bundled and distributed through the diaper bank’s network of 70 community partners, which includes food pantries, shelters and daycare programs.

"Families need diapers to be able to get to work, to get to school," she said. "We’re here so they can change more often and get to those places."

wrtv Pack the plaza diaper drive

Indiana Fever leadership emphasized the importance of using their platform to give back to the community.

"We’re inviting fans to bring the same energy they show on game day to help make a difference for families in our community," said Amber Cox, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager of the Indiana Fever. "Every diaper donated is a real, tangible way to support caregivers and babies."

One dollar can help provide four diapers click HERE to donate.