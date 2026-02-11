Fifth grader wins ISP district Spelling Bee title

INDIANAPOLIS — Can you spell "winner"? Benjamin Lee, a fifth grader at Theodore Potter School 74, claimed the IPS Spelling Bee title on Tuesday.

According to IPS, 38 of the most savvy spellers representing 19 Indianapolis Public Schools competed in the district-wide spelling bee at Arsenal Tech High School.

11-year-old Lee clinched the title when he correctly spelled the word "acacia" which, according to Webster's Dictionary, is defined as a group of fast-growing trees and shrubs native mainly to warm regions such as Australia and Africa, known for their tough wood, soft, feathery leaves, small yellow or white flowers, and ability to thrive in sunny conditions and poor soil.

Josh Gurnick/IPS

Lee and the top 10 finalists now advance to the regional spelling bee at IU Indy next month. The regional champion will represent central Indiana at the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., in May.

District leaders say the competition serves as a celebration of literacy and student achievement.

