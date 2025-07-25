Fighting Against Violence: Marion County youth take a stand for their future

INDIANAPOLIS — As youth violence continues to impact communities across Central Indiana, a group of passionate young people in Marion County are taking a stand.

Incoming freshman Nakota Bride emphasizes the urgency for change.

"I’ve been to more funerals of kids my age than of older people," Bride said, highlighting the tragedy among her peers. "Why are we not in our communities advocating for the people who are being shot on the street? They are dying,” Karrington Williams said.

Gathered in a room at the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, these students are not alone in their mission. They are part of a Youth Violence Prevention Fellowship program aimed at addressing the rising concern of youth violence.

"If you care about yourself, you should also care about wanting what's best for your community," Chanasia Brown said.

During the program, she and her peers have engaged directly with city council members, advocating for change by asking, “What are you really doing?”

WRTV

In recent weeks, over 15 community leaders, including city and county councilors and IMPD officials, have met with the students to hear their perspectives about gun violence issues. The participants hope that their voices and ideas will resonate with the adults who have the power to make changes.

The students expressed frustration over generational gaps that hinder understanding of youth issues.

"Many people didn't grow up with cell phones or social media, which makes it harder for them to connect with the problems we face," Josephine Denney, Decatur Central High School said.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said “We have to make sure that we are really investing in these kids—not just when the lights are on.”

The gravity of their experiences weighs heavily on them. “We shouldn't have to go through this,” another student stressed. “I shouldn’t have to look on the news and see another dead kid my age—like 14 or 15—because someone shot them in the back,” Bride added.

With their insights and determination, these students aim to influence real change in their communities. As they speak out against the violence affecting their lives, they hope the adults in power will finally listen.