Final Jr. Hoops Clinic at Bicentennial Plaza caps a summer of community and confidence

INDIANAPOLIS— The Indiana Fever and Pacers are hosting a free Jr. Hoops Summer Basketball Clinic this summer.

Sunday marked the last day in the series and these free clinics teach fundamentals, emphasize sportsmanship, teamwork, respect and healthy living.

Families shared with WRTV how meaningful the event has been: “We are out here with the Pacers clinic camp learning fundamentals of basketball," said the Lisenbee Family.

wrtv jr hoops program

"It’s really about community engagement and getting the kids excited about fitness and showing them how to connect to your mental health.” said DeLoren Major, coach with the Jr. Hoops program.

Major is also the founder of "Major Fundamentals" and says the program gives youth a place to belong.

wrtv jr hoops program

Parents Cory and India Lisenbee said their son has loved basketball “Since he came out the womb,” so being part of a Pacers‑related clinic at Bicentennial Plaza has been a highlight of his summer.

Sunday’s clinic marks one of several free Jr. Hoops events this summer at the plaza, an inviting public space that opened in August 2023 as the final piece of a $400 million renovation to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

These clinics offer kids more than basketball skills they build confidence, encourage fitness foster friendships, and strengthen ties to local sports culture.