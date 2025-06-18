Final shows announced for Indiana State Fair's Hoosier Lottery Free Stage

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair has unveiled its final wave of concerts for the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage, running from August 1 to August 17 and closed on Mondays.
The summer tradition offers music lovers a lineup featuring legendary and contemporary acts—all free with paid fair admission and first-come, first-served seating.
Here’s the complete lineup for the 2025 Hoosier Lottery Free Stage:
- Three Dog Night - Friday, August 1
- Disney Throwback DJ Night - Saturday, August 2
- Max McNown - Sunday, August 3
- Indiana State Fair DJ Night featuring B-Swift - Tuesday, August 5*
- Babyface - Wednesday, August 6
- America - Thursday, August 7
- Bill Murray and His Blood Brothers - Friday, August 8
- Rookie of the Year movie screening at 5 p.m., Thomas Nicholas Band at 7 p.m., & Emo Night DJ Set at 8 p.m. - Saturday, August 9*
- Chris Tomlin - Sunday, August 10*
- 107.1 Radio Latina: Latino Day presents Banda Troyana - Tuesday, August 12
- Happy Together Tour ’25 featuring The Turtles, Jay and the Americans, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Cowsills - Wednesday, August 13*
- Phil Vassar & Lonestar (co-headline 6 p.m. show) - Thursday, August 14
- Melissa Etheridge - Friday, August 15
- 1964 The Tribute - Saturday, August 16*
- Gospel Music Festival featuring Marvin Sapp - Sunday, August 17
Shows start at 7:30 p.m., and attendees can purchase discounted tickets for the 2025 Indiana State Fair at indianastatefair.com.