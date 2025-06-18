Final shows announced for Indiana State Fair's Hoosier Lottery Free Stage

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair has unveiled its final wave of concerts for the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage, running from August 1 to August 17 and closed on Mondays.

The summer tradition offers music lovers a lineup featuring legendary and contemporary acts—all free with paid fair admission and first-come, first-served seating.

Here’s the complete lineup for the 2025 Hoosier Lottery Free Stage:

Three Dog Night - Friday, August 1

Disney Throwback DJ Night - Saturday, August 2

Max McNown - Sunday, August 3

Indiana State Fair DJ Night featuring B-Swift - Tuesday, August 5*

Babyface - Wednesday, August 6

America - Thursday, August 7

Bill Murray and His Blood Brothers - Friday, August 8

Rookie of the Year movie screening at 5 p.m., Thomas Nicholas Band at 7 p.m., & Emo Night DJ Set at 8 p.m. - Saturday, August 9*

Chris Tomlin - Sunday, August 10*

107.1 Radio Latina: Latino Day presents Banda Troyana - Tuesday, August 12

Happy Together Tour ’25 featuring The Turtles, Jay and the Americans, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Cowsills - Wednesday, August 13*

Phil Vassar & Lonestar (co-headline 6 p.m. show) - Thursday, August 14

Melissa Etheridge - Friday, August 15

1964 The Tribute - Saturday, August 16*

Gospel Music Festival featuring Marvin Sapp - Sunday, August 17

Shows start at 7:30 p.m., and attendees can purchase discounted tickets for the 2025 Indiana State Fair at indianastatefair.com.