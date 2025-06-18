Watch Now
Final shows announced for Indiana State Fair's Hoosier Lottery Free Stage

Indiana State Fair
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair has unveiled its final wave of concerts for the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage, running from August 1 to August 17 and closed on Mondays.

The summer tradition offers music lovers a lineup featuring legendary and contemporary acts—all free with paid fair admission and first-come, first-served seating.

Here’s the complete lineup for the 2025 Hoosier Lottery Free Stage:

  • Three Dog Night - Friday, August 1
  • Disney Throwback DJ Night - Saturday, August 2
  • Max McNown - Sunday, August 3
  • Indiana State Fair DJ Night featuring B-Swift - Tuesday, August 5*
  • Babyface - Wednesday, August 6
  • America - Thursday, August 7
  • Bill Murray and His Blood Brothers - Friday, August 8
  • Rookie of the Year movie screening at 5 p.m., Thomas Nicholas Band at 7 p.m., & Emo Night DJ Set at 8 p.m. - Saturday, August 9*
  • Chris Tomlin - Sunday, August 10*
  • 107.1 Radio Latina: Latino Day presents Banda Troyana - Tuesday, August 12
  • Happy Together Tour ’25 featuring The Turtles, Jay and the Americans, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Cowsills - Wednesday, August 13*
  • Phil Vassar & Lonestar (co-headline 6 p.m. show) - Thursday, August 14
  • Melissa Etheridge - Friday, August 15
  • 1964 The Tribute - Saturday, August 16*
  • Gospel Music Festival featuring Marvin Sapp - Sunday, August 17

Shows start at 7:30 p.m., and attendees can purchase discounted tickets for the 2025 Indiana State Fair at indianastatefair.com.

