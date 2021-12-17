Find last minute gifts at Black Business Bazaar

INDIANAPOLIS — When it comes to last minute gifts, you can either head to a crowded big box store or you could show your support you neighbors and friends. It's been the premise behind several events hosted by the community group 'Don't Sleep', and their latest one is happening just one week before Santa takes off in his sleigh.

"These events have become about so much more than commerce. It's really about community," said Don't Sleep founder and president Dominic Dorsey about Saturday's Black Business Bazaar. The event has become a winter-time tradition, much like it's sister Black-Owned Business Block Party is during the summer months. Dorsey says this holiday season, an event like this is especially a necessity to reconnect. "After everything we've experienced with COVID and the last few months, there's been a lot of loss, there's been a lot of ups and downs, it's really a huge family reunion."

More than 70 Black-owned businesses will show off their products and services, just in time for some last-minute holiday shopping. But the Bazaar - much like Don't Sleep's other events - also benefits the city's young people. "We're using this as an opportunity to have our 'Santa's Helper' program again," Dorsey said. "The Fay Biccard Glick Center - which has been our host for the Black Business Bazaar for the past seven sessions - is actually giving back to the families of the community." He says they are especially hoping to collect donations of toys for kids ages 9 through 14, as toy drives tend to skew toward younger children more often than not.

The younger children are welcome, however, especially to get a picture with 'Santa Chris.' WRTV has detailed the effort to make more Black Santas available across Indianapolis, but this Santa is a Black Business Bazaar mainstay. "We know that statistics show that school-aged children respond better when there are teachers in the classroom who look like them. The same is true for Santa," said Dorsey. The pictures with Santa will be free, courtesy of Rae Marcel photography.

The Black Business Bazaar is Saturday from 11:00am until 5:00pm at the Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center, located at 2990 West 71st. Street on the Northwest side of Indianapolis. It's an indoor event, so masks are required regardless of your vaccination status.