Find "The Music In Me" with the Hancock County Children's Choir

GREENFIELD -- The words to the 1974 hit song from the Kiki Dee Band say "Don't let life get me down, gonna take it the way that I found it.... I got the music in me." Now that life is rebounding from the pandemic, kids who have the music in me have a chance this summer to give that music to the public with one of the area's top singing organizations for young people.

It began with only 15 children a decade ago. Today, the Hancock County Children's Choir has seven singing ensembles of all ages and has performed across the country. Now, they are looking for new members, and also giving any kid who wants the chance to learn about "The Music In Me" during their annual one-day summer camp. "We're going to help kids discover the music that's inside of them...that's inside of all of us," said Lisa Heady, the choir's executive director.

The group has opportunities for children between the ages of 5 and 18, and two different sessions are offered during their summer camp day -- one focusing on younger kids who may be singing for the first time, and the other for older children. "We're going to do some fun things about vocal production and help them learn how to produce a strong and consistent tone. We're going to learn about rhythm and see how important rhythm is in music, and we do all of this through games and activities," Heady said.

The summer camp will also serve as the last audition period for the Children's Choir's upcoming season. New member assessments will be held for kids who are in rising grades K-3, while auditions will take place for those in rising grades 4-12. There is a $10 audition fee, and there will be no more auditions after the summer camp.

"The Music In Me", the Hancock County Children's Choir's summer camp, is Monday, June 7 at Brandywine Community Church, 1551 East New Rd. in Greenfield. The camp session for students entering grades 7-12 is from 8:30am - 12:30pm, while the session for those entering grades K-6 is from 1:00pm until 5:00pm. More information and a link to register is at the Hancock County Children's Choir's website.