Find your new (best) friend with BFF Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — In a time where loneliness is considered an epidemic, hundreds of women are connecting as a way to make new (maybe even best) friends.

FrancesMary Loughead is the founder of BFF Indy, a group meant to bring together local women and create friendships.

Brunches, yoga sessions, book club meetings: This club has a variety of options in gatherings.

It also has a strong Facebook gathering where members introduce themselves in a digital format and create bonds online.

BFF Indy is holding its launch party Friday with a Mix & Mingle event at the HandleBar Hangar in Indianapolis. It starts at 7 p.m., and you can RSVP to the group on Facebook.

