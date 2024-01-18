Watch Now
Find your new (best) friend with BFF Indy

Local group aims to connect women with brunches, yoga, book club meetings, karaoke and more.
(BFF Indy/FrancesMary Loughead)
Posted at 4:31 PM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 16:31:44-05

INDIANAPOLIS — In a time where loneliness is considered an epidemic, hundreds of women are connecting as a way to make new (maybe even best) friends.

FrancesMary Loughead is the founder of BFF Indy, a group meant to bring together local women and create friendships.

Brunches, yoga sessions, book club meetings: This club has a variety of options in gatherings.

It also has a strong Facebook gathering where members introduce themselves in a digital format and create bonds online.

BFF Indy is holding its launch party Friday with a Mix & Mingle event at the HandleBar Hangar in Indianapolis. It starts at 7 p.m., and you can RSVP to the group on Facebook.

Watch our video in the player above to hear our conversation with Loughead in the WRTV Studios.

