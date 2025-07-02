Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fire at Tru Hotel by Hilton under investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — No injuries have been reported from a fire that broke out on the roof of the Tru Hotel by Hilton on Tuesday afternoon, the Indianapolis Fire Department said on Facebook.

According to IFD, at 4:40 p.m., multiple callers reported flames on the roof of the hotel, located at 601 Russell Avenue.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find heavy fire.

Crews were able to control the blaze in under 20 minutes after an "aggressive attack."

Officials said hotel guests and workers were able to evacuate the building on their own.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

