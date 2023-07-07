Fire at vacant apartment complex on Indy’s northeast side injures 4 firefighters

INDIANAPOLIS — Four firefighters were injured Thursday afternoon when a vacant apartment complex caught fire on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews responded to the vacant Courtyards at Roselawn Apartments, located at 5070 Roselawn Ave., at 12:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the complex. IFD says the fire was under control at 3:12 p.m.

IFD

IFD says four firefighters were injured. Three firefighters experienced “heat-related” issues, and one firefighter fell through the floor and was transported to a local hospital.

According to IFD, there were visible signs that people had been staying in the complex, such as debris and trash littering the parking lot on three sides of the structure.

IFD

Officials say this is the second time in 60 days that firefighters had been dispatched to the vacant complex for a fire. The last fire was reported on May 6.