Fire at west side apartment complex injures 2 residents, 2 firefighters

Lester Ramirez
INDIANAPOLIS — Two residents and two firefighters were injured in a fire at an apartment complex on the west side of Indianapolis on Thursday.

Crews with the Wayne Township Fire Department were called to the 7800 block of Island Club Drive on reports of a fire at 5:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found the third floor of the apartment building on fire. There was also someone in a boat in a nearby lake pointing to a balcony to indicate a resident needed rescued.

Wayne Township Fire officials say one resident was injured and transported to a local hospital, and one other resident was injured and treated at the scene.

Additionally, one firefighter suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital while another firefighter was injured and treated at the scene.

Building management says all displaced residents have a place to stay.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. The incident is still under investigation.

