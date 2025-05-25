Fire breaks out at Salesforce Tower

INDIANAPOLIS — A fire broke out on the 37th floor of the Salesforce Tower on Sunday.

The fire at 1 E Ohio, prompted a quick response from the Indianapolis Fire Department. Heavy smoke led to the situation being upgraded to a working fire alarm.

Thanks to the building's sprinklers, most of the fire was extinguished before firefighters arrived, allowing them to contain the remaining hotspots within 30 minutes. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

Indianapolis Fire Department

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and eyewitnesses noted the swift response from emergency services.

As investigations proceed, the Salesforce Tower remains an essential part of downtown Indianapolis.

