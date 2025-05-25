Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Fire breaks out at Salesforce Tower

Grz18U3XoAAMHOD.jpg
Indianapolis Fire Department
Grz18U3XoAAMHOD.jpg
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — A fire broke out on the 37th floor of the Salesforce Tower on Sunday.

The fire at 1 E Ohio, prompted a quick response from the Indianapolis Fire Department. Heavy smoke led to the situation being upgraded to a working fire alarm.

Thanks to the building's sprinklers, most of the fire was extinguished before firefighters arrived, allowing them to contain the remaining hotspots within 30 minutes. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

Grz16zGW0AAiUWI.jpg

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and eyewitnesses noted the swift response from emergency services.

As investigations proceed, the Salesforce Tower remains an essential part of downtown Indianapolis.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.