Fire claims life of 74-year-old woman on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A house fire claimed the life of a 74-year-old woman on Indy's south side Wednesday night.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, emergency dispatch received a report of a residential structure fire at 1506 Hoefgen Street around 9:40 p.m.

Crews arrived and observed heavy fire showing from the single-story home. The crew learned of possible entrapment inside the structure.

A total of 11 units were dispatched. To combat the fire, firefighters quickly deployed two handlines and secured two supply lines. Utilities to the structure were secured at 9:51 p.m.

At 9:52 p.m., firefighters located a deceased female victim, estimated to be approximately 74 years old, inside the residence. The fire was declared under control at 9:56 p.m.

Further investigation revealed that there were no working smoke alarms in the home. Investigations by IFD and IMPD determined the fire to be accidental, with the exact cause still under investigation.