Fire damages a dozen units at east side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A fire at an east side apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon left 12 apartments damaged, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Online records show the fire was reported at the Villages at Mill Crossing apartment complex near 38th Street and Sherman Drive around 12:25 p.m.

IFD told WRTV at the scene that it was unclear what caused the fire or how many people might have been displaced, but no injuries were reported.

A public information officer was expected to release more information later Tuesday.