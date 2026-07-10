Fire damages building on Zionsville's Main Street, causes $150K in damage

ZIONSVILLE — A commercial building fire on Zionsville's historic Main Street Friday morning caused over $150,000 in damages.

According to the Zionsville Fire Department, crews responded to a fire at 195 South Main Street, the former Kogan Antiques and Lighting, around 1:41 a.m.

The department said active flames were found upon arrival. Firefighters brought the fire under control within 15 minutes.

Zionsville Fire Department

The building was unoccupied at the time and no injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported.

The Zionsville Fire Department said damages to the building exceed $150,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.