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Fire damages building on Zionsville's Main Street, causes $150K in damage

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Zionsville Fire Department
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ZIONSVILLE — A commercial building fire on Zionsville's historic Main Street Friday morning caused over $150,000 in damages.

According to the Zionsville Fire Department, crews responded to a fire at 195 South Main Street, the former Kogan Antiques and Lighting, around 1:41 a.m.

The department said active flames were found upon arrival. Firefighters brought the fire under control within 15 minutes.

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The building was unoccupied at the time and no injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported.

The Zionsville Fire Department said damages to the building exceed $150,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.