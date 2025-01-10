Fire damages vacant brewery and coffee shop on Indy's southside

INDIANAPOLIS — A fire at a vacant building on the south side overnight resulted in damage to a nearby brewery and coffee shop.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews were dispatched at 11:58 p.m. after multiple 911 calls reported a fire.

The first crew arrived at a single-story building heavily involved in smoke and flames, with the fire threatening adjacent structures.

IFD Garfield Brewery and Helm Coffee on Shelby St. sustained damage from a late night fire.

The incident was marked as "working" at 12:02 a.m., with a defensive firefighting strategy ordered shortly after. Reports of a rear collapse of the vacant structure came in at 12:10 a.m.. Utilities were secured by 12:21 a.m., and 16 Indianapolis Fire Department units were dispatched.

IFD Garfield Brewery and Helm Coffee on Shelby St. sustained damage from a late night fire.

The fire was brought under control at 1:23 a.m. after efforts involving five handlines, four supply lines, and two aerial operations. Thankfully, no injuries were reported among civilians or firefighters.

Both Garfield Brewery and Helm Coffee sustained damage to their roofs and water damage. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by IFD and IMPD fire investigators.