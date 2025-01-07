Watch Now
Fire destroys two businesses, claims lives of one dog and five puppies on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two businesses were destroyed and a dog and five puppies perished after a warehouse fire on Indy's east side Monday night.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the fire broke out in the auto body section of the building at 2107 Adams St. around 10:30 p.m.

472790190_998637532294309_3498879211196660709_n.jpg

Employees reported to IFD that used oil in the heater had unintentionally been mixed with gasoline. Fortunately, three employees who were present in the building were able to evacuate safely.

IFD said they adopted a defensive strategy to combat the fire, which was declared under control after one hour and sixteen minutes. However, crews spent an additional two hours addressing hot spots.

472668273_998638088960920_7782400543506918948_n.jpg

The fire led to the destruction of two businesses: El Palomar Auto Body Repair and Granite Customs. Tragically, one dog and five puppies died in the incident.

There were no other reported injuries.

