Fire displaces 13 adults, 5 children, and numerous pets at Meridian Hills Apartments

INDIANAPOLIS — A significant fire broke out at the Edison at Meridian Hills apartment complex early Monday morning, displacing 13 adults, 5 children, 2 dogs, 12 cats, and even a turtle.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, multiple 911 calls reported the blaze at 822 Antique Court, with warnings from residents about individuals potentially trapped on balconies.

IFD said in the moments following the fire's outbreak, one person jumped from a balcony, while all others managed to evacuate safely on their own. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. Firefighters responded quickly, bringing the flames under control within one hour.

The fire caused extensive damage, affecting 12 units in total due to fire, water, smoke, or utility shutoff. The Pike Township Fire Department assisted in the response to the incident.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, as management works with the Indianapolis Fire Department's Victims Assistance program to provide shelter for those displaced by the incident.