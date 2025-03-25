Watch Now
Fire in trash packer quickly contained by Martinsville Firefighters

MARTINSVILLE — A fire in Martinsville was quickly contained after a waste management driver spotted flames in a trash packer on Tuesday.

According to Martinsville Fire Department, a Waste Management driver noticed smoke and fire in the holding bin of his packer after completing a pickup at a local business. Acting quickly, the driver attempted to extinguish the blaze but soon realized it was beyond his control.

To prevent further spreading, he drove to a remote parking lot on the city’s north side. As the flames intensified, the driver made the decision to empty the contents of the truck on North Mulberry Street, just four blocks from the nearest firehouse.

The incident prompted a swift response from the Martinsville Fire Department, which arrived promptly on the scene after being dispatched. Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the blaze, successfully bringing it under control within a few minutes.

As a precaution, a small section of North Mulberry Street, just north of the Morgan House, has been closed while Waste Management crews work to remove the debris and clean the street.

