Fire leaves 12 residents displaced at northwest side apartments

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Indianapolis Fire Department says a dozen people have been displaced following a fire at a northwest side apartment complex.

The call for an apartment fire came in just after 4 a.m. Thursday at the Woodbrook Apartments near the intersection of 52nd Street and Georgetown Road.

IFD said at the scene that while the cause of the fire was still under investigation, at least 12 people were displaced.

The extent of structural damage was unclear. At least one person was hurt.

This is a developing story.