Fire on north side injured man, left several displaced and kills three pets

INDIANAPOLIS — It took the Indianapolis Fire Department 25 minutes to get a fire under control at an apartment on the north side of Indy Friday night.

The fire broke out around 7:56 p.m. at 9301 Racquet Ball Way, IFD posted on Facebook.

IFD arrived at the scene and witnessed heavy fire and an injured man standing outside.

The man was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown.

The fire killed three animals and displaced seven adults and one child. IFD officials said they are working with the apartment manager to find shelter for the displaced individuals.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and under investigation.