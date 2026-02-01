Firefighter injured in house fire caused by candle left unattended

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis firefighter is recovering after being slightly injured in an apartment fire on the northeast side Saturday night.

IFD

IFD said that heavy fire was caused by a burning candle left unattended at 6:05 p.m. Crews responded to the scene located at 2806 Priscilla Avenue. The fire forced the occupants, three adults, four children and one dog to evacuate.

One of the occupants told IFD that she left a candle burning in the living room. Initial investigations found combustible items around the candle, causing the fire to spread quickly.

IFD reports the husband discovered the fire due to the amount of heavy smoke. He evacuated through the front door with the dog. The woman, along with her 28-year-old sister, grabbed the four children, ages one, five, eight and 10, from the second floor, and safely exited the back door with the children. IFD said all occupants were checked at the scene and are okay.

IFD

It took IFD 35 minutes to get the fire under control. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke from both floors of the two-story building.

IFD said one firefighter was slightly injured when a large piece of ceiling drywall fell and hit him on the head. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

