Firefighter 'slightly injured' in barn fire on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A firefighter was slightly injured in a barn fire on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews responded to the 1400 block of Perkins Avenue to find an aluminum pole barn on fire.

The barn was used to store semi cabs by Day & Day Transport. The owner of the company told firefighters the last semi-truck pulled into the barn at 1:30 p.m.

IFD says the fire was under control within one hour. Officials say close to 1,400 feet of supply line was laid due to the barn being at the very end of a long driveway.

IFD confirmed one firefighter sustained “slight injuries” when putting the fire out.

It is believed a mechanical issue with one of the semis caused the fire.