Firefighters battle fire at Capitol City Fence

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters battled a fire at Capitol City Fence Company on Sunday.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the building fire located at 920 E. Ohio St. around 10 a.m., after multiple 911 calls.

When the first crew arrived at the scene, they found the 3,000-square-foot building with heavy smoke showing.

IFD

IFD was able to get the fire under control by 12:05 PM, with no injuries reported.

Juan Roop, the building owner since 1995, was on-site providing information to firefighters. His company has been at this location since 1919, originally built by August Busch of Anheuser-Busch. Fortunately, the historic brick structure next door sustained little damage except for some fire impact on the breezeway.