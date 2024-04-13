Firefighters battle large business fire on Indianapolis’ west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Local firefighters battled a large fire on the west side of Indianapolis Saturday afternoon.

According to the Wayne Township Fire Department, crews were dispatched to Zore’s Inc., located in the 1300 block of North Mickley Avenue, at 3:30 p.m. on reports of a large plume of smoke in the area.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a large pile of scrap metal and cars that were on fire.

The Wayne Township Fire Department says putting the fire out was difficult because it was on the back side of the property, so crews had to run long hoses to the blaze.

Officials say between 50 to 60 firefighters responded to the scene.

The smoke did not set off toxicity meters, but the Wayne Township Fire Department is encouraging those in the area to stay inside and turn off HVAC systems just in case.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.