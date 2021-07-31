Firefighters' conference returning to Indianapolis Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — The 93rd Fire Department Instructors Conference, hosted by the Indianapolis Fire Department, will be in the Circle City August 2-7.

The conference will be attended by firefighters from around the world and feature workshops, hands-on training classes, exhibitors and more.

Retired Chief Bobby Helton says it's the largest training conference in the world.

"Those men and women are going to hands-on training places where we cut up cars, where we open up buildings, where we practice everything from active shooter to live fire conditions, everything you could imagine that a firefighter does physically," Helton said. "During Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, there's over 200 classes."

The public is welcome to see the displays and visit the special events going on throughout the conference.

"It's exciting to be back in Indiana, it's exciting to be reopening our city ... you don't have to be a firefighter to come visit with us this week," Helton said.

