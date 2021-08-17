Firefighters hospitalized after floor collapses at vacant house fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Five firefighters are recovering at a local hospital after they fell through the floor of a vacant house fire they were battling in Fountain Square.

Indianapolis Fire Department PIO, Rita Reith, said it was after 9:00 Monday night when firefighters were dispatched to the 1700 block of Fletcher Avenue on a report of a residence fire.

When they arrived, firefighters found the vacant home heavily engulfed in flames with the fire spreading to other homes on either side. Both of those homes were occupied and those residents were able to make it out of their homes without injury.

Fire command ordered everyone out of the initial structure, and to take a defensive stance on the fire. But, when firefighters went back inside the home, five of them entered the home from the second floor and immediately fell through the floor. Reith said it was about a ten foot drop from the second floor to the first.

All five of the firefighters were taken to the hospital. One remains in serious condition, though he is alert and oriented. He has non-life threatening injuries, but his condition will be assessed.

The four other firefighters who fell through the floor were transported to the hospital as a precaution. Reith said they were all alert, oriented, and sustained no visible or external injuries.

Reith explained this was the third time this particular vacant home caught fire and it will be investigated.