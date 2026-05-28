Firefighters rescue baby deer caught in Morgan County floodwaters

CAMBY, Ind. (WRTV) -- The Madison Township Fire Department in Morgan County rescued a deer on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were clearing the scene of a water rescue amid flooding in the 13000 block of North Mann Road and heard a baby deer being carried downstream sometime after 3 p.m. Wednesday. The road is about 2 miles northwest of the I-69 interchange for West Smith Valley Road in rural Greenwood.

Capt. Joe Sinclair quickly entered the water and caught the deer before being pulled safely back to shore.

Medics on scene provided aid until the deer could be taken to a local animal rescue.

The Madison Township Fire Department reminded motorists to never drive through flooded roads.

Morgan County was among several parts of southern Indiana that were under a flood advisory until 8 p.m. Tuesday due to excessive rainfall, the National Weather Service said. Minor flooding was happening in low-lying areas and places with poor drainage.

This story was created from a script aired on WRTV.