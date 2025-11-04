First American Nuclear “closed-fuel cycle” Nuclear Energy Park in the U.S.

INDIANAPOLIS — First American Nuclear, a company that specializes in nuclear energy, announced plans to establish its headquarters in Indiana on Tuesday, projecting to bring thousands of jobs to the Hoosier State.

“Indiana is leading the nation in the next chapter of American energy independence,” said Governor Mike Braun in a press release. “With First American Nuclear planting its roots here, we’re bringing 5,000 high-paying, generational Hoosier jobs while cementing our state as a leader in clean, reliable nuclear power.”

First American Nuclear describes itself as a developer of a fast-spectrum, small modular reactor, designed to deliver cost-effective power.

“In the flurry of America’s nuclear renaissance, Indiana and FANCO found a shared commitment to technical merit, authenticity, and follow-through,” said Mike Reinboth, CEO of First American Nuclear, in a press release. “Collectively, our team has dedicated centuries to nuclear science, resulting in an unmatched nuclear solution that, fittingly, will take root in the crossroads of America.”

The company has not specified where in Indiana its headquarters will be or when it could be built.